One injured after rollover crash in Conway area leaves person, dog trapped

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a rollover crash Wednesday in the Conway area left a person and a dog trapped, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 4:14 p.m. in the 800 block of D Street in the Conway area, HCFR said. One person was trapped in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for injuries. A dog was also trapped in the vehicle and was scared, but uninjured.

Horry County police assisted on the call and removed the dog from the vehicle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

