NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday after a rollover crash in Nichols, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 4:08 p.m. in the area of 8300 Hwy 917, HCFR said. One person was trapped.

One person was confined—requiring extrication—and transported to the hospital with injuries as the result of this single-vehicle rollover accident in Nichols.#HCFR crews were dispatched to to 8300 Highway 917 at 4:08 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/De8IL9ji8x — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 22, 2020

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.