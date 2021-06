HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday in a five-vehicle crash on Socastee Boulevard in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Cimerron Drive, HCFR said. One person is being transported with injuries.

Traffic is backed up in the area and drivers are asked to find another route.