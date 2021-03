HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash on Highway 22 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at about 3:41 p.m. near mile marker 24 east in Longs, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Traffic in the area is slowed due to the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: A two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near mile marker 24E in Longs has traffic slowed. #HCFR was dispatched to this call at 3:41 p.m.



One person was transported with injuries.



Avoid the area to avoid delays.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/Vo5wHWzq4w — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 11, 2021

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.