One injured in crash on Hwy 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a crash Wednesday night on Hwy 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of 48th Avenue North. The northbound lanes were closed but have since reopened.
There is no word on the extend of the injuries or what caused the crash.
