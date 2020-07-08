One injured in crash on Hwy 22 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a crash on Hwy 22 near MM 18, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:26 p.m. just west of Hwy 905.

The person injured was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, HCFR said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

