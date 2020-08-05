One injured in crash with commercial hauling truck on Hwy 378

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a crash with a commercial hauling truck on Hwy 378 Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Hwy 378 near Pee Dee Hwy.

The person’s injuries are non-life-threatening, HCFR said.

Please avoid the area of Hwy. 378 and Pee Dee Hwy. It is currently closed to traffic due to a vehicle vs. commercial hauling truck.#HCFR transported the driver of the vehicle with NLT injuries. @SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating.



This call was dispatched at 2:56 p.m. pic.twitter.com/sQAho7Hrqf — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 5, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

LATEST HEADLINES: