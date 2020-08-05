One injured in crash with commercial hauling truck on Hwy 378

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a crash with a commercial hauling truck on Hwy 378 Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Hwy 378 near Pee Dee Hwy.
The person’s injuries are non-life-threatening, HCFR said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
