One injured in crash with commercial hauling truck on Hwy 378

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crash on Hwy 378 near Pee Dee Hwy (Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a crash with a commercial hauling truck on Hwy 378 Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Hwy 378 near Pee Dee Hwy.

The person’s injuries are non-life-threatening, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories