HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

The crash happened at about 1:12 p.m. on William Nobles Road near Rogers Road near Cool Spring, HCFR said. One car was involved in the crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 1 person is being transported w/ injuries after this 1-vehicle accident in the area of WM Nobles Rd./Rogers Rd.



Expect delays until this emergency scene clears.



This call was dispatched to #HCFR crews at 1:12 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/4T2Y9lanRA — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 1, 2021

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, according to HCFR. Drivers should expect delays in the area until the scene is cleared.