MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to Home Place Circle at 2:28 p.m. for the fire, officials said. One person was treated on scene for injuries.

The fire has since been put out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.