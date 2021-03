LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital in Loris.

Officials say that the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on S. Green Sea Road.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to officials.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was on scene and investigating.

