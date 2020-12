Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Loris. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday with injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at about 10:22 a.m. to the area near 1756 Tram Road for a crash with entrapment, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.