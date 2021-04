HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Sunday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 3050 Daisy Road in Loris just before noon, HCFR said. One person was ejected. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Traffic is moving slowly at 3050 Daisy Rd. in Loris, as a motorcycle accident w/ ejection has 1st responders working. Please drive cautiously.



1 person was transported w/ injuries.#HCFR was dispatched at 11:55 a.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/fGYFAYWlwZ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 11, 2021

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while crews work.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.