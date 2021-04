HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Monday in a rollover crash in Green Sea, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 4:38 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Sea Road, HCFR said. One vehicle was involved in the crash and one person was ejected from the car.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. Tabor City Fire Department is also assisting.