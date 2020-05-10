One killed after SUV strikes tree on Highway 905: Troopers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a wreck Sunday afternoon in Horry County, troopers say.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Highway 905 about seven miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It involved a 2007 GMC Yukon, which was heading south on Highway 905 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, Tidwell said.

The driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt, according to SCHP. Once the driver was extricated, they were taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center ER. That’s where they later died of their injuries, troopers say.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person killed. Count on News13 for updates.

