MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday in a crash in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 S Business and Ocean Boulevard, Fowler said. Katherine Rager, 28, of the Conway area, died at about 4 p.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center.

No other information about the crash was immediately available but it remains under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.