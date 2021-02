LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was airlifted to a hospital Thursday after an ATV crash in Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Crews were called at about 4:10 p.m. to the 200 block of N. Green Sea Road in Loris. The driver of the ATV was ejected and suffered injuries, HCFR said. The driver was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and was then airlifted to the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.