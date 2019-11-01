One person charged with attempted murder after shooting near Weeping Willow Drive

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened near Weeping Willow Drive Thursday morning.

According to Horry County Police, Taquan Odell Turner of Conway is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the case.

Police say that just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning officers responded to a report of shots fired on Weeping Willow Drive near Carolina Forest. Shortly after a man with gunshot wounds, now identified as Turner, showed up at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Police investigators believe that the initial incident was an attempted armed robbery and that at some point shots were fired. Others were involved in this incident and HCPD is asking for the help of the community to identify them.

Anyone with further information about the incident or those involved is asked to call 843-248-1520.