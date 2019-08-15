One person dead after being hit by car on Highway 544

RED HILL, SC (WBTW) – Troopers are investigating after a person was hit and killed on Highway 544.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Highway 544 and Fox Hollow Road. A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the person who was struck by the car was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The person was attempting to cross Highway 544 when they were hit by the car.

No other injuries are reported.

One lane in each direction on Highway 544 has been closed as emergency crews work. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.