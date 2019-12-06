One person dead after crash on Big Block Road in Horry County

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a crash on Big Block road Thursday night.

According to LCpl Matthew Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Big Block Road near SC 544. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat was traveling east when they ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

We are working to learn the identity of the driver. Count on News13 for updates.

