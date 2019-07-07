One person dead after early morning crash in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Horry County.

Linda Rolan, 64, of Maxton, North Carolina, died from internal injuries around 6 a.m. Sunday at the Conway Medical Center Emergency Room, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The wreck happened just after midnight, at the intersection of Singleton Ridge Road and Highway 544. Rolan was a passenger in a 2008 Toyota four-door when it rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light.

The driver of the vehicle along with the two occupants of the other car were all taken to Conway Medical Center. No word yet on their condition.

