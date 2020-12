LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person was flown to the hospital with “serious burns” after a fire in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called at 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday to the 3000 block of S. Highway 701 for reports of an outside fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious burns via a medical helicopter, HCFR reported.

The investigation unit for HCFR is still investigating the scene.