One person hurt after car hits utility pole on Peachtree Road in Myrle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Peachtree Road in Myrtle Beach has reopened after a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday morning, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The road was shut down about 6:30 a.m. Saturday after a car hit a utility pole and knocked down some power lines, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a social-media post. One person was taken to the hospital, but there’s no information available on the person’s injuries.

SCHP is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.