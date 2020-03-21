One person in hospital after vehicle goes over sidewalk, strikes pole

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on Shore Drive.

Horry County fire crews were dispatched to the 9600 block of Shore Drive around 2:40 p.m.

That’s where crews found a vehicle that had went over a sidewalk and into a utility pole, a post from HCFR says.

Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

