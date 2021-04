CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday evening in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened on Highway 90 near Bellamy Road, HCFR said. The road is closed in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

