One person in custody, several detained after person injured in shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken into custody and several others detained after one person was hurt in a shooting Friday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.

The name and charges for the person in custody will be announced after formal charges are made, Master Cpt Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

Police tels News13 officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. in the area of 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved shortly after the report, according to police. Several people were detained.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police tell News13 the area is safe and officers will remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

This comes during a busy Memorial Day weekend for the city. Hotel rooms in Myrtle Beach are near capacity for the holiday.

Myrtle Beach has seen its share of violence during and around Memorial Day weekend.

In 2020, one person was killed and several others were hurt in a series of shootings.

In 2019, an 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a victim was shot in the stomach.

In 2014, there was a shooting at a hotel over the holiday weekend.

