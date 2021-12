HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday after an outdoor fire in Horry County, according to fire officials.

Crews were called at about 2:40 p.m. to an outdoor fire along Long Branch Swamp Road in Nichols, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. One person was taken to the hospital for burns.

A fence also sustained damage. The fire is now under control, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.