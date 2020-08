HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a crash on Hwy 501 in Horry County Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 2:05 p.m. on Hwy 501 at E. Cox Ferry Road in Conway. Traffic in the beach-bound lanes has slowed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews clean up. Conway Fire Department and Conway Police Department are also on scene.