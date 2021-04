LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, both HCFR and Loris Fire Department crews were dispatched to Zeek Road around 12:40 p.m.

A shed had caught fire and was extinguished by crews.

One person was injured in the fire and was transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to officials.

The fire is currently under investigation.