HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a crash involving two vehicles on River Oaks Drive in Horry County Friday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the crash at 5:37 p.m. in the area of 1656 River Oaks Dr. A pickup involved in the crash rolled over.

One person was taken to the hospital. No further details are available on the person’s condition.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.