HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Tuesday afternoon outside of Myrtle Beach Mall on North Kings Highway, according to police.

The shooting happened at about noon Tuesday. One person showed up at a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to police.

Horry County officials tell News13 there was also a crash associated with the shooting. A car crashed into a ditch outside Bass Pro Shops.

No other information is available. Count on News13 for updates.