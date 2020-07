MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person was struck by lighting during afternoon storms in Myrtle Beach.

The person was in the area of 8500 Margate Circle at about 1:11 p.m. on Friday when struck. They were transported with injuries to a local hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No further information is available at this time.

Watch storm activity on our interactive radar here.