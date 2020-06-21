One person taken to hospital for evaluation after fire Sunday: HCFR

SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a structure fire on the 8500 block of Edgewood Drive in the Socastee area, the agency said.

Crews were dispatched at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey.

Casey added that one person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire is now under control and it’s still under investigation. Officials have not said what may have cause the blaze. Count on News13 for updates.

