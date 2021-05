MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was ejected from a vehicle and taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash at 4855 Hwy 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded to the call at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Authorities are asking drivers to use caution while driving in the area.