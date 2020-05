HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with “serious burns” after a fire at 3676 S. Hwy 701, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR said crews were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. Friday.

HCFR and Horry County Police Department are investigating. Count on News13 for updates.