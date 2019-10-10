One person taken to hospital by helicopter following rollover crash in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Loris.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the rollover crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1010 Prospect Road in Loris.

One car was involved and one person was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.

There was one other person in the car at the time of the crash, they signed a waiver and were not taken to the hospital.

