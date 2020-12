HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was rescued Thursday night from a vehicle submerged in water in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called out at 9:46 p.m. to 9400 Shore Drive. One person was rescued by a ladder truck. The person was taken to the hospital, HCFR said.

One person was transported with injuries as the result of this vehicle in water call at 9400 Shore Dr.



The patient was rescued from the vehicle by way of a responding #HCFR ladder truck.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating.



This call was dispatched to HCFR at 9:46 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gswf0Kcdh3 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 11, 2020

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.