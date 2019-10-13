One seriously hurt after truck hits tree on Highway 9

Grand Strand

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – One person is seriously hurt after a truck drove into a tree off Highway 9 in Longs.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

First responders had to extricate the person from the truck. They were transported to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Highway 9 has since been fully re-opened.

