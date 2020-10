LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was “seriously injured” in a crash in Loris Thursday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. near Log Cabin Road and Hwy 746. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries via helicopter following a single-vehicle accident near Log Cabin Road and Highway 746 in Loris.#HCFR crews were dispatched to this call at 3:40 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/DBIW7XiyLO — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 8, 2020

No other information is available.