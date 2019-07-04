Man dies after falling off boat in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A man has died after falling off a boat in Georgetown County.

Chase Ridgeway, with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, said Robert Henry, 73, of Georgetown, has died after falling off a boat.

It happened in the Georgetown Harbor, according to a social media post from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Crews from Georgetown County Fire Rescue also responded.

Tony Hucks, the assistant chief for Georgetown County Fire Rescue, tells News13 that one person was pulled from the Sampit River near Front Street around 4:30 p.m.

The person was transported to the hospital with “unknown injuries.”

