One transported after fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A fire at a mobile home in Murrells Inlet sent one person to the hospital Sunday, according to first responders.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire responded to a home on Sunnyside Avenue just before noon Sunday, according to Captain Petrella with the department.

He said the electrical fire was knocked out relatively quickly and crews cleared the scene in around an hour.

A neighbor who tried to help put the fire out had to be transported to a hospital, Petrella said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The fire is not under investigation.

