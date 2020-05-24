One transported after ‘traffic incident’ involving HCPD vehicle

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – One person has been transported after what police are calling a ‘traffic incident’ that involves an Horry County police vehicle.

It happened near Holly Avenue according to information HCPD posted online Sunday morning.

The person was transported by Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue. No one with the department was hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, the department said. HCPD Professional Standards Division will also be investigating.

