Breaking News Alert
Several injured after overnight shooting on Ocean Blvd; police search for suspect(s)

One transported after ‘traffic incident’ involving HCPD vehicle

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of HCPD

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – One person has been transported after what police are calling a ‘traffic incident’ that involves an Horry County police vehicle.

It happened near Holly Avenue according to information HCPD posted online Sunday morning.

The person was transported by Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue. No one with the department was hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, the department said. HCPD Professional Standards Division will also be investigating.

Count on News13 for updates as more information is released.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories