Online auction underway for horses seized in neglect case in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An online auction is underway for several horses seized last spring in Horry County as part of a neglect investigation.

The Horry County Animal Care Center has been caring for the horses in preparation for the auction, which runs through Aug. 22.

In a Facebook post, the center said it has spent nearly two months caring for the horses, many of which are Gypsy Vanners. The center said it has also been doing DNA testing and researching lineage.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the animal care center to help recoup the costs of caring for the horses and to set up a fund for the care of other horses and animals in need.

Each auction participant can only purchase one horse, except in the cases of female hoses that are accompanied by a colt, the center said. Bidding on the horses is at Horse Auctions USA.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is located at 1923 Industrial Park Road in Conway. However, the horses are being kept at a separate location, the center said.