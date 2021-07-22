Only 1 person signed up to get vaccine at Myrtle Beach clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Only one person received a vaccine against COVID-19 from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department on Thursday.

That’s still an increase over last Thursday, when no one registered to get a vaccine.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday at the City Services Building on Oak Street in downtown Myrtle Beach. The program started in April and has vaccinated 120 people.

In the last two weeks, turnout has dwindled. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the fire department thinks it might be because the program got a later start than other clinics.

“We started a little bit after the first wave of vaccines got out there, so we’ve been trying to hit those that want it,” Evans said. “And to be able to get one or two here and there, at least that’s more than we’ve done before.”

He thinks turnout will stay around its current, low levels for the foreseeable future.

“Most people who want to get vaccinated have already gotten vaccinated,” Evans said. “There could still be a few that are kind of holding out to see what happens.”

The department’s vaccine supply is good through October. Evans said the department will then evaluate need and turnout to determine if the clinic will keep running into the winter.

“If we’re not getting a lot of response we’ll probably just say ‘We tried, we did our part,’ and then we’ll let other clinics handle the rest,” Evans said.

He doesn’t want to see wasted vaccines.

“If you’re thinking about it, you’re on the fence, now is a good time to come in,” Evans said. “It’s not super busy, and we have [vaccines to administer].”

Call (843) 918-1255 to set up an appointment. Appointments can also be made online.

Evans said the fire department is proud to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’re happy to continue to do it and be a part of the solution,” he said.