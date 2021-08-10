Opioid initiatives and emergency phone programs being implemented in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach City Council heard from board members on Tuesday as part of an initiative to help provide opioid recovery services.

It’s been a year since The Addiction and Recovery Outreach Board last spoke to the city council. At Tuesday’s meeting, board members talked about their efforts to help those battling addiction.

Trevor Greene with The Addiction and Recovery Outreach Advisory Board told the council the organization’s goal is to lower, and eventually eliminate, the number of overdoses, as well as remove drugs from the streets.

In January, the initiative partnered with New Directions to start a recovery program called Pathways.

Another initiative included community conversations to discover what resources are available and where there may be gaps in services.

One gap Greene specifically noted was the lack of treatment facilities in Horry County.

“It’s important, we’re sending people out,” Greene said. “We’re the biggest county in the city, and we lead the city in overdoses, and yet all facilities treat exactly the issue outside of our area.”

He said it will take resources, money and commitment, but he is hopeful that if everyone comes together they can make an impact.

The city is looking into placing emergency phones throughout the area.

The Addiction & Recovery Outreach initiative partnered with United Way of Horry County as a way to use the 2-1-1 phone service to its fullest.

The non-emergency phone line is available 24 /7, whether someone needs food, can’t pay their bills or is in need of any other assistance. The initiative partnered with United Way so that anyone with an opioid addiction can call the number and seek the resources needed from a specialist.

Part of this initiative includes implementing emergency phones throughout Myrtle Beach so people can easily call both 211 and 911.

“You can call it on any phone for free, crisis trained interventionists answer the phone and you can ask for basically anything you can think of,” Blakely Roof, President and CEO of United Way of Horry County said.

She stated they’re hoping to have the phones up within the next few weeks.