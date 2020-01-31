Oral arguments scheduled in Horry County hospitality tax dispute

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Oral arguments have been scheduled in the Horry County hospitality tax dispute.

The arguments between the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County will start in a SC Supreme Court courtroom in Columbia at 9:30 a.m. on March 31, according to court records.

On Tuesday, the City of Myrtle Beach filed two new motions in the dispute, claiming the county passed the hospitality tax ordinance in 1996 without first holding the required three readings and that the fee is no longer valid because it doesn’t currently fund a particular project.

On Monday, the mediator in the ongoing hospitality fee battle between Myrtle Beach and Horry County declared an impasse and the city said they are ready to “vigorously prosecute.”

