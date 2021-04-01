Organization presents findings of Highway 17 corridor study

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS) presented findings of a Highway 17 corridor study Thursday evening.

The study, prepared by AECOM and presented to GSATS, covers the area from the Waccamaw Neck area of Georgetown County, from the Waccamaw River Bridge to the Horry County line. According to the study, that corridor carries an average of 35,000 vehicles per day.

The study used an online mapping app to collect, organize, and visualize public comments. The most common issues voiced on the map were traffic signal issues and intersection issues, as well as bicycles, pedestrians, and speeding. The map had 414 visits and 249 comments, all of which were reviewed and considered.

Possible solutions to some of the issues include traffic signal upgrades and adding roundabouts off of Highway 17.

The videos below show proposed improvements at five intersections analyzed by the study.

View the full draft of the study below.

Feedback on the study can be sent to dnewquist@wrcog.org by April 9. For more information, visit gsats.org.