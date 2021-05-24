Organizers prepping Murrells Inlet MarshWalk for return of Fourth of July boat parade, fireworks

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – The return of the 38th annual Murrells Inlet boat parade and the Grand Strand’s largest aerial fireworks display, both canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will highlight this year’s Fourth of July celebration on the MarshWalk.

The parade, scheduled for 3 p.m. July 4, will feature festively decorated boats cruising through the inlet. There will also be live music and food and drinks available throughout the day.

The 20-mintue fireworks show is scheduled for 10 p.m., but organizers recommend arriving early to get a good parking spot and allow plenty of time to enjoy your favorite MarshWalk restaurants and live entertainment

“We are very excited about bringing back our Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show on the MarshWalk as we missed offering it last year due to the pandemic,” Christina Burzler of Brickyard Marketing, said. “This event has become such a family tradition for so many in our community and was greatly missed in 2020. We look forward to seeing everyone back on the MarshWalk once again this year.”

July 5th will be a day for cleaning up, organizers said. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Tuna Shak to begin cleaning up debris left behind after Fourth of July events. Coffee and water will be provided.

The MarshWalk Group includes the following restaurants: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken Jack’s, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, The Wicked Tuna, and Mojo’s Marina Bar and Grille.

For more information, go to www.marshwalk.com, like the MarshWalk’s Facebook page or call 843-497-3450. You can also find out more information about the boat parade on Facebook or by calling Lee Hewitt at 843-652-4236.