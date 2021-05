HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A ban on outdoor burning in all unincorporated areas of Horry County remains in effect until further notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

In a Twitter post, HCFR said the ban is precautionary and will remain in effect until the area “receives a significant amount of rain.”

Open and outdoor burning of any kind is not permitted until the ban is been lifted, HCFR said.