Over 10,000 pills collected at Opioid Take Back Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over 10,000 pills are now out of Grand Strand homes and into the hands of police.

Myrtle Beach police announced Sunday 12,882 pills were collected during this weekend’s Opioid Take Back Day.

That equates to about 15.5 pounds.

The event, which happened Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., was the result of a partnership between Grand Strand Health and Myrtle Beach police.

It gave people the opportunity to drop off unneeded or expired medications anonymously at Grand Strand Medical Center.

The goal of the event was to prevent these drugs from potentially getting into the wrong hands.

“Keeping unused opioids around the home is just not safe,” Chief Medical Officer of Grand Strand Health Dr. Andrew Schwartz said. “We want to make sure our community members have a place to safely dispose of these very addictive drugs.”