Over 3,500 Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting over 3,500 customers without power Monday morning.

According to HEC’s outage map, 3,521 customers are without power as of about 8:38 a.m. Monday.

About 1,000 customers are without power in the Toddville area in the western part of Horry County.

About 621 customers in the area of E. Cox Ferry Road, Conway Plantation Drive and Bellamy Road near Conway are reported to be without power.

About 679 customers in the area of Adrian Highway, Hucks Road and Privetts Road between the Homewood Community and Loris are reported to be without power.

About 635 customers are reported to be without power in the area of Pisgah Church Road, Jordanville Road, Johnson Shortcut Road and Fork of Swamp Road near Aynor.

